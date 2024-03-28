Key Takeaways Install Steam on Raspberry Pi 5 to play games, results might surprise you. Old 3D games like Portal are playable, 2D games run fine.

DIY Steam Deck with Raspberry Pi 5? Possible project idea for enthusiasts. May not have top graphics, but still a cool build opportunity.

Check out YouTuber leepspvideo's video on running Steam on Raspberry Pi 5. Follow our guide to try it yourself. Experiment with potential uses.

People have been finding some amazing ways to put their Raspberry Pi 5s to good use, from hooking one up to an external GPU to making a dual-screen PC. But while the Raspberry Pi 5 comes with a ton of different potential uses, it doesn't quite have the hardware to be a proper gaming PC. Still, that won't stop people from trying, as one YouTuber proves by installing Steam on their Raspberry Pi 5 and playing games on it.

Steam games arrive on Raspberry Pi 5

YouTuber leepspvideo uploaded a video showing them running Steam games on a Raspberry Pi 5. If this gives you a sense of deja vu, it's likely because you've checked out our guide on how to install Steam on Raspberry Pi 5 by our excellent writer, Ayush Pande. Leepspvideo used our guide to get Steam running on their Raspberry Pi 5, so be sure to check out the article if you want to follow in his footsteps.

As you might expect, you're not going to be getting Baldur's Gate 3 running on max settings on a Raspberry Pi 5. However, the actual results were still pretty impressive. Simple 2D games like Brotato ran fine, and older 3D games like the original Portal were very playable. Strangely enough, Terraria gave the Pi 5 a hard time, despite not being a graphically intense game.

Could this lead to a DIY Steam Deck?

Seeing the project in action makes us think; if you can get Steam games running on Raspberry Pi 5, surely you can hook it up to a screen, put the device in a shell, and essentially make your own Steam Deck? It won't hold a candle to other portable gaming PCs in terms of graphical fidelity, but it would sure be cool to see and build. How about it, Pi enthusiasts; want to give it a try?