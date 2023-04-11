YouTube's making a huge push and statement with NFL Sunday Ticket this year. Although we're still several months away from the start of the NFL season, YouTube's announcing presale of its NFL Sunday Ticket package for YouTube TV subscribers and YouTube Primetime Channels.

Starting today, NFL Sunday Ticket packages can be purchased for use with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. Although programming will be the same on either platform, pricing will be different, with the base plan for YouTube TV subscribers costing $249. Those that want to add NFL RedZone can do so, with the total cost coming in at $289. Those looking to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels will see a higher starting price, coming in at $349. You can also add the RedZone package and that will total out to $389.

If all of this pricing is making you uncomfortable, remember, this pricing is just for the presale promotional period taking place from April 11 to June 6. Once you pass the June 6 date, prices will bump up $100, so YouTube TV subscribers will pay $349 at minimum, while Primetime Channels users will pay $449. If you add in RedZone to those packages, you're going to be looking at $389 for the former and $489 for the latter. When compared to last year's pricing from DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket came in at $294 and $396 with RedZone.

As you can tell from pricing, this product isn't coming in cheap, and that's the case no matter which selection you choose. YouTube TV subscribers are now paying $73 per month, and while there is the option for those that don't want to sign up for YouTube TV service, the NFL Sunday Ticket cost for Primetime Channels is quite a bit more. But overall, this is probably going to be a much better option considering that with DirecTV, you had to have a satellite dish installed or needed venture to your local bar or sports hub just to catch the games.

As you might expect, the upcoming season can be watched in a number of different ways, with support for streaming on the web, TV, smartphone, and even tablet through YouTube and YouTube TV. Programming for NFL Sunday Ticket won't change from before, with the programming block providing all out of market Sunday regular season NFL games that are broadcast on Fox and CBS. So depending on where you're located, games will be different because the viewing experience will be based on the subscriber's location. As of now, there's nothing in place for public viewing of these games.

Multiview on YouTube TV during March Madness Source: Google

YouTube TV subscribers will get some extra benefits when the NFL season rolls around, with the ability to watch multiple games at once with multiview, which we saw a preview of this feature taking place during this year's March Madness. In addition, subscribers will also have access to unlimited DVR feature that will allow recording of all the games and shows that you want. Furthermore, YouTube TV subscribers will also have access to key replays, fantasy data and real time stats. If you're going to subscribe through Primetime Channels, you won't be completely left out, as multiview will also be available as well.

If all goes to plan, it looks like the experience could even become more interactive, with YouTube planning to add chats, polls, and other community features. The move to YouTube is a momentous one, as the premium NFL sports package has been shown on DirecTV since the early 90s in the United States. With a new age upon us and YouTube carrying the torch of NFL Sunday Ticket, it'll be interesting to see what new kinds of innovations the company can bring to the programming block.

If you're eager to hop on this deal and have yet to see the sign-up, be sure to pop into your YouTube account or make sure to put your name on the mailing list to be notified when it goes live. YouTube states that the sign-up option will be rolling out over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled and be patient.

Source: YouTube