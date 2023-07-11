Source: Zendure Zendure SuperTank Pro $184 $230 Save $46 Save an insane 28% off this huge power bank with 26,800mAh of capacity and the ability to recharge MacBooks at their max charging speed from the 100W USB-C outputs. You'll have to be fast, as this deal will only be around for the first day of Prime Day. $184 at Amazon

Power banks are always handy to have around, whether for travel or smoothing over interruptions to the power to your home. There is no end of great power bank options available, but the Zendure SuperTank Pro does one party trick that most can't: outputting 100W from two of its four USB-C ports. That's enough to power the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with its 96W power requirement. It can also recharge while being used, but you'll need a second 100W capable wall charger to do so. It's usually over $200, but thanks to Prime Day, you can save $46.

Why should you buy the Zendure SuperTank Pro?

What makes the Zendure SuperTank Pro so great is that it has four USB-C ports and also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for use with other devices. Two of those USB-C ports support 100W Power Delivery, either as output to another device or input to recharge the 26,800mAh internal battery. That speed will fully recharge the power bank in less than one and a half hours, getting you back on the road in no time. The other two USB-C ports have 18W output, and all support the main fast charging protocols of PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS 5A.

It's worth noting two things about this power bank and its deal. The charging speeds will reduce the more devices it is supplying power to, with a total of 138W of output. That's enough to charge two laptops that need 65W of power at the same time from a device that's not much bigger than four stacked smartphones. The last thing is that this deal only runs on July 11, the first day of Prime Day, and it's only available for Prime members. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to take advantage of this deal and all the other deals going on for Prime Day.