ASUS rolls out its first post-launch update to the ZenFone 8 series

ASUS has now released the ZenFone 8 series. Users that are looking into proper follow-ups to the ZenFone 6 and ZenFone 7 might find themselves at home with the ZenFone 8 Flip as it retains the same backflip camera mechanism that flips the back camera over to the front instead of having a front camera. But the real star of the show was the regular ZenFone 8. It features a more conventional form factor with a punch-hole front camera and a standard rear camera setup, but it’s a tiny phone—and it doesn’t compromise on most other aspects. Now, the device, as well as the Flip model, are now getting their first OTA update.

Prior to the phone’s launch, reviewer devices were updated to versions WW 30.10.46.64 (ZF8) and WW 30.10.39.62 (ZF8 Flip). These are the first updates for the latest ZenFone 8 series smartphones, and ZenTalk forum threads for both releases have been made. However, ASUS is releasing yet another update for these phones, but there isn’t yet a ZenTalk forum thread for it. The ZenFone 8 is now on version WW 30.11.51.41, while the ZenFone 8 Flip is now on version WW 30.11.55.37.

Two changes to the ZenFone 8 after the update are immediately noticeable: the update has added priority mode to the phone’s Settings menu. Priority mode allows the user to set “priority contacts” that can bypass the phone’s Mute function and ring anyway if it’s a “priority” call (if the same person calls more than once within a small timeframe). The update also adds a search function to the “Force Dark Mode” feature. This feature allows you to force dark mode on apps that don’t normally support it, and this search bar allows you to look up an installed app’s name instead of looking it up on a list.

The full changelog for the newest ZenFone 8 update goes as follows:

Improved system stability

Improved system performance

Improved camera quality

Added priority mode in ASUS Settings

Added search function in Force Dark Mode

Enabled VoLTE on Telia (Lithuania)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWifi on ICE (Norway)

Updated Android security patch (April 2021)

