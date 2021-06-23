ZenFone 8 update expands VoLTE compatibility to more carriers

The ASUS ZenFone 8 series has received several software updates since its launch. The first couple of updates focused on improving the camera performance and fixing early bugs. The latter updates, including the one that rolled out earlier this month, optimized call quality, bumped security patch level, and also added support for VoLTE on several European carriers. Now, ASUS is rolling out yet another update to the duo, which further expands VoLTE compatibility on more carriers and improves the overall system stability.

The latest ZenFone 8 update, v30.11.55.57, improves the camera and system stability and enables VoLTE and VoWiFi support on EE, H3G, O2, and Vodafone in the UK, TIM & VIVO in Brazil, and other countries.

ASUS ZenFone 8 updatev30.11.55.57 Optimized system stability

Improved thermal for 3rd party APP video call.

Fixed issue where on screen keyboard overlapped with gesture navigation

Fixed issue where the status bar could occasionally overlap

Improved Pocket mode threshold and detection

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange & Deutsche Telekom (Poland)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on EE & H3G & O2 & Vodafone (United Kingdom)

Enabled VoLTE on TIM & VIVO (Brazil)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Romania)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Hungary)

The ZenFone 8 Flip update, v30.11.55.57, resolves the abnormal heating issue many users complained about when using third-party video calling apps. The update also fixes keyboard overlap with gesture navigation, improves Pocket mode, and adds VoLTE and VoWiFi support for more carriers.

ZenFone 8 Flip update v30.11.55.57 Optimized system stability

Improved camera quality

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange & Deutsche Telekom (Poland)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on EE & H3G & O2 & Vodafone (United Kingdom)

Enabled VoLTE on TIM & VIVO (Brazil)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Romania)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Hungary)

If you own a ZenFone 8 or ZenFone 8 Flip, keep an eye out for a new update in the coming days. ASUS says it’s rolling out these OTAs in batches, so it might take some time for the update to reach your device. You can also head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check for the update.