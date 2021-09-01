Scrape Search Engine Results in Real-time with Zenserp

If you have a project or service that requires scraping search results for data, you might be interested in this API that can streamline the process. Zenserp is able to get real-time data from search results on the major search platforms. Their simple API has scalable options that make it a great solution for any sized project. You can try Zenserp for free, to see how powerful this API is.

Zenserp works with the following platforms:

Google

Bing

Yahoo

DuckDuckGo

Get detailed scrape results from APIs for specific situations. You can scrape Youtube results with the Youtube Search API, to get the latest information on video rankings for a specific search. If you need to monitor shopping results, use the Google Shopping Product Page API to gain valuable product insights and scrape product information. The Google Trends API will help you retrieve trending topics in easy-to-read JSON-format. You can also take advantage of the Google Search API for standard search, image search, news search, maps search, news search, etc.

Included Google APIs:

Google SERP API

Google Image Search API

Google Maps Search API

Google News API

Google Trends API

Google Shopping API

Reverse Image Search API

Youtube Search API

With these extensive tools, Zenserp becomes an all-in-one solution for your search scrape needs. Their API is easy to use and contains many different parameters that help you get exactly the data you’re looking for. You can try a free demo that lets you test these scraping features here.

Generous Free Plan

Zenserp believes in fair pricing. That’s why they offer you 50 API requests per month for free. No strings attached!

Request Builder

Getting started is easy. Zenserp provides an extensive request builder, that converts your requests into production-ready code snippets.

Supports All Programming Languages

Zenserp can be used with any programming language, as data can be simply retrieved by any HTTP client.

A Full Coverage Solution

Your SERP results will give you more than just organic and paid results. All snippet types are included with new ones being added regularly. If a search engine creates a new type of snippet, Zenserp will update its API to include it. If you want to see a full list of their current supported SERP snippets, see this documentation here.

You can start using Zenserp at no cost, with 50 free requests. This is a great way to try out the API and see if it’s going to work for your specific situation. If you find that this is a good solution, you can upgrade to one of their paid plans, which offers features for a project of any size.