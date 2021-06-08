New ZenUI updates for the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 7 series bring lots of bug fixes

Towards the end of last month, ASUS rolled out software updates for its flagship ZenFone 8 series, the ZenFone 6 series, the ROG Phone 5, and the ROG Phone 3. The ZenUI updates included minor improvements to camera and call quality, system stability optimizations, and several bug fixes. ASUS has now started rolling out another update for the ZenFone 8 series and the ZenFone 7 series, which brings even more bug fixes and improvements.

The latest Zen UI update for the ASUS ZenFone 8 (v30.11.51.57) brings optimizations for call quality, camera quality enhancements, and several bug fixes. It also includes a new gesture detection sensitivity feature for one-handed mode and SMS type QR code support in the camera app. The Zen UI update for the ZenFone 8 Flip (v30.11.55.50) also includes these new features, along with several optimizations and bug fixes. Lastly, the ZenUI update for the ZenFone 7 series (v30.41.69.66) updates the Android security patches, improves system stability, and adds SMS type QR code support to the camera app. Check the section below for the complete changelogs for the latest updates:

Changelog ASUS ZenFone 8 (v30.11.51.57) Optimized call quality Enhanced wide camera contrast and improved ultra-wide camera Night mode for ASUS Camera. Optimized system stability Added gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app Fixed the problem that some apps cannot be set to full screen mode Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values Fixed Status bar display issue Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Telia (Norway & Finland) Enabled VoLTE on MTS (Russia) Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Spain) Improved issue where playback of Netflix HDR videos would stutter after a short while.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip (v30.11.55.50) Added gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app Fixed the problem that some apps cannot be set to full screen mode Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values Fixed Status bar display issue Improved issue where playback of Netflix HDR videos would stutter after a short while Optimized call quality Improved camera quality Optimized system stability Enabled VoLTE on Telekom (Germany) Enabled VoLTE on Tele2 (Russia) Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on O2 (Czech Republic) Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Telia (Norway & Finland) Enabled VoLTE on MTS (Russia) Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Spain)

ASUS ZenFone 7/ZenFone 7 Pro (v30.41.69.66) Improved system stability(20210405) Updated Android security patch Enabled VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 (RU) Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values Fixed Status bar display issue Fixed reboot issue when using wifi hotspot occasionally Fixed the problem of not seeing thumbnails in computer after upgrading Android11 Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app



ASUS has started rolling out these updates in a phased manner, so it may be a while before the update notification pops up on your phone. Alternatively, you can manually check if the update is available on your phone in the device settings.