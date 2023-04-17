ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) $1000 $1650 Save $650 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HS and it comes with Radeon RX 6700S. In addition, it also has 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of internal storage. $1000 at Best Buy

Asus is known for making some of the best gaming laptops available. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the company's more compact offerings, making it the perfect gaming companion whether you're using it at home or on the go. The powerful laptop features an impressive CPU, plenty of RAM, has a pretty good graphics card, and has recently received a sizable discount, knocking $650 off its normal retail price. So if you've been on the hunt for a compact and sleek gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is going to be a great option.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM, and also has a 1TB SSD drive. For its graphics card, the laptop houses a Radeon RX 6700S, which should be plenty of power for most modern day games. Furthermore, it comes with a 14 inch 120Hz display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Overall, that laptop's size and weight are extremely manageable, coming in a 3.64 pounds, and measuring in with a thickness of 0.73 inches.

As far as connectivity goes, you're going to get a number of ports, with two USB 3.2 Type-C and two USB 3.2 USB Type-A port, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E, headphone and microphone jack, and HDMI port. The laptop also has a 720p webcam and illuminated RGB keyboard that can be set to any color of your choosing. For the most part, this is a really solid offering that should be plenty for most users, and thanks to the recent sale, you can get it for 39 percent off for a limited time.