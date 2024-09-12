Key Takeaways Zerowriter Ink is a portable e-paper writer device for typing without distractions or fancy features.

The device allows you to focus on writing, with a basic design that excludes spell-checking and image support.

Zerowriter Ink features a high-resolution display, hot-swappable keyboard, open-source software, and 100-hour battery life.

There's something special about writing on a dedicated word-processing device. No apps, no distractions, not even a spell checker - it's just you, the keyboard, and the words you're typing. If you're a huge fan of portable typing devices that come with minimal features (for the better), Zerowriter has a crowdfunding campaign that you're going to want to see.

The Zerowriter Ink is an e-paper writer for the enthusiast

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the Zerowriter Ink is a portable writer that lets you type out your thoughts anywhere. The Zerowriter Ink keeps things basic, with no image support or even a spell checker. Once you're done writing, you can hook it up to a PC using a USB cable and send your TXT files over for editing.

So, why would anyone get a device that's essentially a smaller laptop with fewer features? Well, as someone who used a similar device called the Alphasmart Neo, these devices can be an excellent way to hone in and get some writing done. All the editing and spell-checking can be put aside, allowing you the freedom of just getting words down. In fact, one of the very few features the Zerowriter Ink has is a word counter, which is a great way to keep tabs on how much you've written.

The hardware looks and sounds great; it uses a 5.2" e-paper display with a 1280 x 720 widescreen resolution and minimal latency. It features a 60% mechanical keyboard and can be hot-swapped out. Plus, the system is entirely open-source, meaning you can tweak it to your liking. And to top it off, it has an impressive 100-hour-long battery.

If you're interested, head over to the Crowd Supply page for the project and back it for $199.99. Zerowriter states it'll ship any purchases starting from February 28, 2025, which is a pretty quick turnaround. And as usual, only fund a project if you have confidence in the creator.