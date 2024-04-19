Raspberry Pi is a name that dominates the single-board computer (SBC) market but there's a new company looking to force its way into the market with well-built products and interesting marketing. IceWhale has launched the ZimaBlade, an Intel-powered SBC with DDR3L RAM support, countless ports, and the ability to run anything. Unlike a traditional desktop PC, an SBC has the CPU, RAM, I/O, and all other components on a single board. The ZimaBlade takes this further by offering a single SODIMM slot atop the PCB for swapping memory modules.

Where the ZimaBlade (and IceWhale as a whole) falls short of the competition is a well-established ecosystem and software support. The OS that's available with the ZimaBlade isn't terrible. It's easy to set up and use, even if this is the first SBC you're playing around with. But unless you install another operating system such as TrueNAS, some Linux distro, or even Windows, you may find the device slightly lacking, at least compared to an SBC such as the Raspberry Pi 5.

After messing with the ZimaBlade for approximately two weeks, I'm ready to share my thoughts on the hardware, software, and how easy it is to create anything your home or office requires. It's a fantastic little SBC with a gorgeous industrial design, good enough performance, transcoding capabilities, and a good price. So long as the Zima team continues to work on the software side of things, this could turn into a great product and I would be excited to see a refresh with slightly beefier internals.

About this review: XDA was provided a sample by IceWhale but the company had no input to its contents.

ZimaBlade 8.5 / 10 The ZimaBlade is a single-board computer where everything connects to this device and you have a working server, PC, or NAS. With an Intel Celeron processor, plenty of ports, and a single PCIe 2.0 x4 slot, you can do a lot with the ZimaBlade. Pros Powerful Intel CPUs

PCIe 2.0 x4 interface

Well-designed SBC Cons No wireless or Bluetooth

Software needs work

Older Intel CPUs $64 at ZimaBoard

Price, specs, and availability

The ZimaBlade has some beefy specifications, especially compared to some rivals. Depending on the model purchased, an Intel N3450, J3455, or E3950 processor powers the SBC. The SODIMM slot is empty, which is great for using memory modules of your own, but the CPUs used by IceWhale are limited to DDR3. You can install up to 16 GB of DDR3L on the ZimaBlade, though I do plan on getting my hands on a 32 GB module to see if the system kicks up a fuss. Our review sample came with an IceWhale branded 16 GB kit.

A 32 GB eMMC 5.1 module is soldiered to the SBC and is what the company uses to load the CasaOS/ZimaOS. This can be used to sideload another operating system or you can use one of the available ports. The ZimaBlade has numerous connectivity options, including two SATA III, a single 1GbE link, two USB-A 3.0, a single PCIe 2.0 x4, and one Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 port. It's possible to drive a 4K screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and the integrated graphics on all three Intel chips could handle some transcoding without sucking all available resources.

Starting from $64, you can't grumble at what's on offer. It's a great price to pick up a small device to have some fun with and create something useful for the home or office.

Specifications Brand IceWhale Storage 32 GB eMMC 5.1 CPU Intel N3450, J3455, E3950 Memory 1x DDR3L SODIMM Operating System CasaOS, ZimaOS Ports 2x SATA III, 1x 1GbE, 2x USB-A 3.0, 1x PCIe 2.0 x4, 1x Mini-DisplayPort 1.2 Display DisplayPort 4K@60 GPU Intel HD Graphics 500, 505 Starting Price $64

Design and features

A stunning compact SBC

The ZimaBlade looks like any other small-board computer and that's not a negative, it's simply how the form factor has developed. The device comes enclosed in a black metal and clear plastic chassis, the latter providing a view of all the inner workings of the ZimaBlade. It's great for showing off to friends and family who cannot believe a computer or server can run on such a small system. The rear of the ZimaBlade is a large metal heatsink for the Intel Celeron processor with some fins that protrude to aid with heat dissipation.

The ZimaBlade has everything you need to build a compact home server.

The ZimaBlade arrived with a USB-C power adapter and some converters to support most regions. The casing can be easily removed by removing the black plastic cover surrounding the entire ZimaBlade I/O. Two screws secure the transparent plastic panel to the PCB. The DDR3L SODIMM RAM module can be installed after removing this panel. I would only recommend removing the other two screws for the black metal panel if you need to apply fresh thermal paste for the processor.

The left side of the ZimaBlade hosts two SATA ports. The single PCIe 2.0 x4 slot is up front and the right side has the USB-C power port, a USB-A 3.0 port, a Mini-DisplayPort, and one 1GbE network link. That's all you need for a small home labs system with power and LAN the two requirements. Having additional connections expands what you can use the ZimaBlade for, especially the PCI slot. The ZimaBlade has everything you need to build a compact home server.

Software and performance

Setting up the ZimaBlade is a breeze

Setting up the ZimaBlade is a painless process. Simply connect the USB cable to the external brick and ZimaBlade, hook up the LAN port to your network and you're good to go. Locate the IP assigned by your network (or load up one of the Zima location apps) and you'll be greeted by the CasaOS welcome screen with the means to create a primary account. No additional questions are asked. You create an account and you're at the desktop. From here, you can see all the necessary details on the SBC, including RAM and CPU usage.

Setting up the ZimaBlade is a painless process.

The dashboard provides this information at a glance, as well as storage drives, and quick access to installed apps. Speaking of which, an App Store is present, which is the case on many of these devices. It's an easy way to load some of the more popular options for an SBC but you'll not find everything here. The rest of the OS UI is rather basic. It looks nice, but there's form over function in some areas. System status is slightly strange where clicking on the widget will provide two options: RAM and CPU. Clicking either does nothing.