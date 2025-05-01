Single-Board Computers have been a thing for decades, with the first Raspberry Pi being the pioneer in making these tiny systems available to the consumer market. But with SBCs becoming more mainstream, manufacturers have started adding their own spin on the classic Raspberry Pi formula.

For example, Zero boards are better for folks who don’t mind a smaller board with reduced functionality in exchange for better value and lower energy consumption. You’ve also got dev boards and compute modules, which are better for developers and coders who want a tiny companion for their painstakingly-compiled projects. Then there are NAS-centric SBCs that are outfitted with all the connectors you’d ever need from a storage server – except in a small form factor.

IceWhale is one firm that has largely focused on releasing SBC devices that fit the NAS and home lab demographic. As a complete home server and SBC, I immediately agreed when the company asked me to sample their latest creation: the ZimaBoard 2. It’s a huge step up from its predecessor, both in terms of specs and pricing, and has a couple of standout features that make it a great secondary server for your home lab.

About this review: IceWhale sent me the ZimaBoard 2 832 for review, but the company had zero input on the contents of the article.