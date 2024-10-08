ZimaBoard 232 $76 $140 Save $64 Despite its mere 6W TDP, the ZimaBoard 232 is a solid x86 SBC for beginners who wish to get a hands-on experience with the fine art of self-hosting services. $76 at Amazon

Although enterprise-grade hardware is highly suited for home lab projects, SBCs provide a budget-friendly means to build your own server. If you’re dissatisfied with the compatibility issues caused by ARM-based boards, it’s a good idea to look into their x86 counterparts – like the ZimaBoard 232. Built specifically for home server workloads, this adorable-looking SBC packs quite a lot of horsepower behind its unassuming exterior. To top it off, it’s up to 46% off during Prime Big Deal Days 2024, making now the perfect time to embark on your home lab journey.

What makes the ZimaBoard 232 a must-have for self-hosting enthusiasts?

For an entry-level x86 SBC, the ZimaBoard 232 is equipped with some quality hardware. Whether you're planning to run a handful of Docker containers on Ubuntu or want an affordable means to construct a media server, the N3350 processor inside the ZimaBoard 232 delivers decent performance for a mind-bogglingly low TDP of 6W.

I’ll admit that the 2GB of RAM is a tad on the lower side, but the SATA 6.0 GB/s ports make it more than useful for a makeshift TrueNAS Core/Scale server. If those projects don’t suit your fancy, you can combine the dual LAN connections with OpenWRT/pfSense to turn this SBC into a network-wide firewall manager. Aside from a mini-Displayport (4K60FPS) socket and dual USB 3.0 connections, the ZimaBoard 232 also ships with a PCIe 4.0 slot to further its connectivity options. But if you’re not willing to dive headfirst into complex self-hosting operating systems, the pre-installed CasaOS provides a beginner-friendly means to get some hands-on experience with containerization.

In case SBCs aren’t your thing, there are plenty of amazing deals on PC hardware this Prime Day sale. From budget-friendly TerraMaster NAS to high-end motherboards, now’s the best time to jump down the home server rabbit hole.