Zoom releases long-awaited native app for Windows on ARM

Windows 10 on ARM devices can already run many existing x86-based applications, albeit with a heavy performance penalty. That’s part of the reason ARM-based Windows laptops haven’t been a wild success, but the library of ARM-native software is slowly becoming better. Adobe Photoshop and World of Warcraft were recently ported to ARM Windows, and now another major application is ready for the post-x86 future: Zoom.

Zoom revealed all the way back in 2019 that the videoconferencing software was in development for Windows 10 on ARM, only a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the world and significantly boosted Zoom’s popularity. Not much else was said about the ARM port until May of this year, during the launch of the Snapdragon 7c and Snapdragon Developer Kit, when Zoom said the app would be ready by “this summer.”

Zoom has finally published the app update that runs natively on Windows for ARM, according to the latest release notes:

When a user installs the non-ARM version of the desktop client, they will be prompted to update to the ARM version of the client. This prompt is disabled if AutoUpdate is disabled through admin install of MSI or GPO options.

The changelog mentions that Zoom’s Virtual Background is not yet supported on the ARM version, but everything else should work just as well as on the x86 version for traditional PCs. The release comes as more PC manufacturers are releasing ARM Windows computers, such as the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and HP Elite Folio.