Zoom is now available on the Google Nest Hub Max

We all know the holidays will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, there are a million ways to stay connected with friends and family, including hosting a video call using Zoom on the Google Nest Hub Max, which is available now.

You can already use the Nest Hub Max to host video chats using Google Meet or Duo. But as Zoom has increased in popularity over the last several months, owners of the Nest Hub Max have been waiting for support for the Google Nest Hub Max to come.

Google said that Nest Hub Max owners should see an early preview of Zoom calling beginning today. If you have a Zoom account — free or paid — you should see support in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. In order to use Zoom on Google’s smart display, you’ll need to link your Zoom account to your Google account.

Once your account is linked, you can say, “Hey Google, start a zoom call,” and you’ll be up and running on your Nest Hub Max. If you want to send out a Zoom invite to others, just get your Zoom meeting ID and friends and family will be able to join from their phone, tablet, computer, or smart display.

We knew this day would come. Back in August, Zoom announced that its video conferencing software would come to a variety of smart displays in addition to the Google Nest, including Facebook Portal and Amazon Echo Show. With smart displays becoming a more common gadget in people’s homes, it’s great to see that there are so many video conferencing options available.

As an added bonus for today’s announcement, Google said its WiFi and Nest WiFi products are being improved by auto-detecting and prioritizing video conferencing on Meet and Zoom meetings. Hopefully that means no more stuttering or frozen calls.

We know how difficult it is not seeing family over the holidays. In the event you can’t do something in-person, a video call is the next best thing, and the arrival of Zoom on the Nest Hub Max comes just at the right time.