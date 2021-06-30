Zoom’s new web app for Chromebooks lands on the Play Store

Popular video conferencing platform Zoom has started rolling out a Progressive Web App (PWA) for Chrome OS. It is essentially a web-based app that delivers a native desktop experience. Users can download the new Zoom app on their Chromebooks from the Google Play Store.

According to Zoom’s announcement post, updates to the web client will be automatically available for the PWA version, which means both versions will get new features simultaneously. System administrators will have the ability to remotely install and manage the Zoom app, providing centralized configuration and security options. Customers who have Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will have access to the legacy native app till January 2022, and the company recommends shifting to the new PWA version.

Zoom PWA Features

The new Zoom PWA for Chromebooks offers all the features that are available on Zoom for Windows or Mac. Here are some of them:

Customizable Gallery View (on supported machines)

Self-select Breakout Rooms

Live transcription

Live translation (with assigned interpreters)

A new background masking feature for privacy

Raised hand and meeting reactions

Teachers hosting a class on Zoom can benefit from the following features:

Access the Security icon in the meeting controls to lock the meeting, enable the Waiting Room, and remove participants

Share their entire screen or just a single application window

Record the session to the cloud (if using a paid Zoom account)

Create and assign Breakout Rooms

Share audio with your screen shares (expected this summer)

Use a whiteboard when sharing your screen (expected this fall)

Similarly, there are some new features for students attending a class on Zoom on a Chromebook:

View a teacher’s shared screen and share their own, if enabled

Use nonverbal feedback like Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down

Raise their hand to ask a question

Chat with the teacher

Join Breakout Rooms created by the teacher

How to download Zoom PWA on Chromebooks?

The new Zoom PWA is available on the Google Play store. You can search for ‘Zoom PWA’ or ‘Zoom for Chrome PWA’ in the Play store. Click on install to download the app. If you cannot find the app, you can also click on the link below to download it.

The new Zoom PWA for Chromebooks comes just days after the company released the long-awaited native app for Windows on ARM. You can read more about it by following this link.