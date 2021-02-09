Use Zoom’s new Studio Effects to liven up your boring meetings

With an increasing number of people working or attending classes from home, video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet have seen a strong surge in popularity over the last year. Due to the sheer number of alternatives available to end-users, developers are constantly innovating and adding new features to their respective apps to offer more value. For instance, Google Meet recently added a new ‘Green Room’ feature to help users check their audio and video settings before joining a call. Similarly, Zoom also added a new call end chime to the app to alert users when someone disconnected abruptly.

While most of these new features aim to provide more utility, some are just added to make boring video calls more entertaining. Zoom’s new Studio Effects feature is a case in point. The feature gives you the ability to add several eyebrows, facial hair, and lip color filters to your video feed. According to a recent report from The Verge, it can be found within the “Background & Filters” option in Zoom’s Video Settings.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, it includes three tabs, labeled Eyebrows, Moustache & Beard, and Lip Color, that let you add quirky filters to your video feed. Zoom offers quite a few options to choose from, including 7 eyebrows types, 7 facial hair options, and 10 lip color variants, along with a custom color option that lets you pick a lip color that matches your outfit. You can also use the feature to change the color of your eyebrows and facial hair and even control the filter’s opacity.

Additionally, the Studio Effects feature includes a toggle at the top to help you apply your preferred settings to all future meetings. But we’d recommend steering clear from it, for obvious reasons. It’s worth noting that while the Studio Effects feature was first announced back in September last year, many Zoom users have just discovered it in the app. The feature seems to be live for most Zoom users, but we’re not sure if it’s available globally.