Zoom’s latest update adds a call end chime when users disconnect abruptly

Zoom has introduced a new update for the platform on Android, which includes a number of new features like enhanced cloud contact integration and enhanced nonverbal feedback. The platform has also introduced plenty of new features and fixes for users on desktop.

One of the more interesting new additions for Zoom is a call end chime.

“Users will hear a chime and see a notification when a call ends abruptly, typically from poor network connection or the other caller ending the call,” Zoom said in its release notes.

Here’s the full changelog for Zoom on Android version 5.4.7:

New and enhanced features

General features Enhanced cloud contact integration for chat/call features

Contacts imported through the contact integration can now be easily added as a Zoom contact. Once approved as a Zoom contact, you will have the ability to call or meet with them and see their Zoom status.

Meeting/webinar features Enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions

Nonverbal feedback options are moved to the Reactions button, and all reactions will be shown in the corner of the participants’ video. The host will see each participant’s reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list. Raise hand for host and co-host

Hosts and co-hosts can utilize the raise hand feature along with meeting participants and webinar attendees.

Meeting features Improved grouping of security options when scheduling

The “Only authenticated users can join” option is now located in the Security section of the scheduling window, grouping it with Passcode and Waiting Room options to allow for easier selection and use of security features.

Phone features Support for text messaging (SMS and MMS)

Users with Zoom Phone Pro licenses can use their assigned direct phone numbers to send or receive text messages (SMS and MMS). See our text messaging FAQ for more information. Enhancements for call queues with call monitoring

If call monitoring is enabled for a call queue, members and supervisors can easily monitor their queues and use call monitoring features. Call end chime

Users will hear a chime and see a notification when a call ends abruptly, typically from poor network connection or the other caller ending the call.



Resolved Issues

Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Zoom on desktop has also been updated. It includes support for Apple Silicon processors, plus many of the same features that are now available on Android.

Here’s the full changelog for Zoom on desktop:

New and enhanced features

General features Support for Apple Silicon processors – macOS

Zoom desktop client will better support computers with ARM CPUs. A separate installer is available for download in the Zoom Download Center. Enhanced cloud contact integration for chat/call features – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Contacts imported through the contact integration can now be easily added as a Zoom contact. Once approved as a Zoom contact, you will have the ability to call or meet with them and see their Zoom status.

Meeting/webinar features Enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Nonverbal feedback options are moved to the Reactions button, and all reactions will be shown in the corner of the participants’ video. The host will see each participant’s reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list. Raise hand for host and co-host – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Hosts and co-hosts can utilize the raise hand feature along with meeting participants and webinar attendees. Poll reports available during live session – Windows, macOS, Linux

The meeting or webinar host will now have the option to download the full poll results when the poll has ended during the live session, rather than waiting until the meeting or webinar has ended. This will launch their browser and begin the download of the CSV poll report.

Meeting features Improved grouping of security options when scheduling – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

The “Only authenticated users can join” option is now located in the Security section of the scheduling window, grouping it with Passcode and Waiting Room options to allow for easier selection and use of security features.

Phone features Support for text messaging (SMS and MMS) – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Users with Zoom Phone Pro licenses can use their assigned direct phone numbers to send or receive text messages (SMS and MMS). Enhancements for call queues with call monitoring – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

If call monitoring is enabled for a call queue, members and supervisors can easily monitor their queues and use call monitoring features. Call end chime – Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Users will hear a chime and see a notification when a call ends abruptly, typically from poor network connection or the other caller ending the call. Launch an external app or a URL for incoming calls – Windows, macOS, Linux

Users can configure Zoom Phone to launch a specific app or URL when receiving a call. They can pass additional parameters to the app or website with % arguments; for example, name and caller ID.



Resolved Issues

Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Zoom said the iOS release requires Apple approval, so it could be a few days before it shows up in the App Store. Otherwise, you can start using these new features for Zoom on desktop and Android now.