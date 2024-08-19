Key Takeaways Zotac Gaming unveils the Zone handheld with a 7-inch HD AMOLED display - a luxury pick in the gaming handheld market.

The Zone features hall effect sensors, trackpads, trigger buttons, and radial dials for optimal control during gameplay.

Under the hood, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD - with microSD card reader for expansion and AMD tech for better performance.

With Gamescom starting tomorrow, we're already beginning to see new information surface as companies prepare to show off their latest products to the public. Zotac Gaming has wasted no time, showing off its brand new Zone handheld to the Gamescom attendees. Best of all, if you like what you see, Zotac is preparing to offer preorders at "select regions and e-tailer platforms."

Zotac Gaming reveals the Zone gaming handheld

Image Credit: Zotac Gaming

As announced on the official Zotac website, the Zone aims to become a luxury pick within the gaming handheld console market. Its most prominent feature is the 7-inch HD AMOLED display, which Zotac states is a "first in handheld PCs." The screen also offers a 120HZ refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness.

The Zone doesn't slouch on controls, either. It packs hall effect sensors to prevent analog stick drifting, two trackpads, trigger buttons that can activate on either hair-trigger or analog-trigger distance, and radial dials that let you adjust system settings mid-game.

So that's how the exterior is shaping up, but what about the internals? Under the hood, you'll find AMD’s Ryzen 7 8840U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD memory. If you need even more space, it features a microSD card reader to expand your collection. The whole thing is compatible with AMD Fluid Motion Frames and FidelityFX Super Resolution for even better gaming on the go.

Right now, Zotac is preparing to show off the Zone to all the eager Gamescom attendees, so they're a little tied up. As such, while the company states in its press release that preorders are open, we haven't been able to find any e-tailers that offer them. There's a good chance that they'll open when Gamescom starts tomorrow, and if not then, after the event concludes. Until then, we can only speculate on how much this device will cost.