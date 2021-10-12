The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme Holo is the Perfect GPU for Gamers and Content Creators

Upgrade your PC with the latest technology in graphics cards, with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce 3090 AMP Extreme Holo. This GPU is made for people that want to experience gaming in the highest resolutions, up to 8K, while enabling Ray Tracing technology and VR capabilities. The GeForce 3090 offers the best that PC gaming has to offer while unlocking new production abilities for creators. Graphic design, video editing, and 3D modeling are made simple with the intense processing power of this GPU.

Specifications and Ports

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme Holo is maxed out with the highest-end specs. With 10496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory, you’ll have enough processing power to run any of the latest games on the highest graphics, at the maximum resolution.

When it comes to gaming performance, the ZOTAC Geforce RTX 3090 beats most of the competitors. ZOTAC scores higher average FPS scores in 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.

Average FPS (1080p) – 210.9

Average FPS (1440p) – 177.74

Average FPS (4k) – 117.7

With such enormous processing power being implemented into a graphics card, you’ll need a cooling system that can handle it. A large copper cold plate is used to absorb heat from this GPU, along with eight copper heat pipes that efficiently draw and dissipate heat. As the copper draws the heat away from the GPU, three large and efficient 11-blade fans work to push that heat out of your system. The Freeze Fan Stop feature shuts down the fans when the GPU is not in use to increase noise efficiency and extend fan life longevity.

Connect up to four displays at once, for the ultimate productivity setup. With resolution support up to 7680×[email protected], this is the perfect solution for video editors as well. With four high-resolution displays, you can dedicate a display to be your project preview, one for timeline editing, another for browsing etc.

When you’re ready to export, you can render video in 8K resolution with fast export times thanks to the raw power of the GeForce RTX 3090 made more powerful with the ZOTAC GAMING AMP Extreme Holo. Use the best editing software like Adobe Premiere, DaVinci Resolve, and others. The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 has the power to run many resource-intensive projects at once, helping you complete your work faster.

SPECIFICATIONS

• NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU

• 10496 CUDA cores

• 24GB GDDR6X memory

• 384-bit memory bus

• Engine boost clock: 1815 MHz

• Memory clock: 19.5 Gbps

• PCI Express 4.0 16x PORTS

• 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680×[email protected])

• 1 x HDMI 2.1 (up to 7680×[email protected])

• HDCP 2.3 support

• Quad simultaneous display capable

For anyone whose work has changed recently, leaving them working from home, you might find that your home PC isn’t as efficient as you need it to be. This graphics card will unlock the performance needed to take on intense content-creation projects, and put yourself ahead of the competition. This is especially true for anyone who is looking to live stream as a new hustle. Streaming on Twitch or YouTube requires hefty streaming software, and video processing power.

Unique HoloBlack Design

Of course, like most gamers, you’ll want your hardware to look nice inside of your PC. The ZOTAC version of the 3090 is a stylish product that will look great among the rest of your computer components. The holographic finish enhances the RGB lighting found underneath it. The RGB lighting also extends over the metal backplate, making sure that it is visible and highlights the entirety of your graphics card. It’s a graphics card that truly looks different from any other GPU you’ve seen so far. A great way to show off one of the most important parts of your PC desktop.

DESIGN

• HoloBlack Design

• SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting (compatible with external LED strip)

• IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

• Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop

• PowerBoost

• Dual BIOS

• Metal RGB LED Backplate

• GDDR6X Graphics Memory

• 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores

• VR Ready, NVIDIA DLSS

• NVIDIA G-SYNC® , NVIDIA GPU Boost™, NVIDIA® GeForce Experience™

• NVIDIA NVLink (SLI-ready) DIMENSIONS

• Length: 355.9mm (14in)

• Height: 145.7mm (5.7in)

• Width: 3 slot (59.7mm) (2.4in)

You can use the 3-pin RGB header to sync the card’s lights with an external LED strip. This creates a consistent look throughout your entire desktop setup.

The Best Solution for Gamers and Creators

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme Holo is the upgrade that your PC needs to be the ultimate productivity and gaming machine. Take full advantage of the latest Ray Tracing games, and play them in the highest quality using NVIDIA DLSS technology. Experience the NVIDIA REFLEX feature which lets you get the best response times for competitive gaming.

Creators can improve their turnaround time on projects involving video, 3D rendering, graphic design, and architectural visualization. Get the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 AMP Extreme Holo for the ultimate upgrade to your setup.

