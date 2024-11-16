ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge $500 $570 Save $70 This is our favorite graphics card 2024. Not only are you getting plenty of power, but this card currently comes in below its official retail price. $500 at Newegg

Nvidia's RTX 4070 series graphics card are our top pick when it comes to the best GPU you can buy in 2024. Now, there are a number of companies producing these cards, but we liked the one from Zotac and think that it's going to be the perfect choice right now if you're trying to get the best bang for your buck.

While the discount isn't steep, it's very good when it comes to graphics cards, as this is one of the best prices we've seen on this card to date. You can now grab the discounted card from Newegg, but you'll want to be quick because this deal isn't going to be around for long.

What's great about the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge?

When it comes to the card, there really isn't much to say, except that you'll be able to play every single modern AAA title released without having the card break a sweat. That said, while this card is "8K Ready," it's going to perform best when the resolution is set to 1440p.

Of course, you can always go higher, but you'll be sacrificing some frames in the process. When it comes to the hardware, you're getting Nvidia's DLSS 3 tech that's paired with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM that tops out at 2,490MHz. Furthermore, the connectivity is top-end with three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1a port.

It also doesn't hurt that the card looks pretty nice too, with a relatively compact size that takes up 2.2 slots. In addition, it also has two fans to keep things cool when you're pushing the card to its limits.

And for a limited time, you can also get a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle free with purchase. For the most part, you can't go wrong at this price, with the GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge providing the best bang for your buck. So grab from Newegg while you can or check out some of our great early Black Friday deals.