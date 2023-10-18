Key Takeaways Zotac launches mini PC with Frore's AirJet solid-state active cooling technology, the first of its kind in a mini PC. This new cooling solution replaces traditional hardware like fans and heat sinks.

The AirJet Mini measures just 27.5mm x 41.5mm x 2.8mm and weighs only 9 grams, making it incredibly compact and lightweight. The chip removes around 5W of heat and can be scaled up for more powerful systems.

The Zotac ZBOX PI430AJ is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and offers various connectivity options, including USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Gigabit LAN. Pricing details have not been mentioned in the recent press releases.

Zotac has launched a mini PC with an AirJet solid-state active cooling technology from Frore Systems. The device was originally announced at Computex 2023 in Taiwan earlier this year, and is the first mini PC to feature the new cooling solution. While solid state cooling solutions can be found in larger systems, Zotac and Frore are claiming that this is the first time it is available in a mini PC, thanks to the latter's AirJet solid-state cooling chip that replaces traditional cooling hardware like fans and heat sinks.

Talking to The Verge earlier this year, Frore CEO Seshu Madhavapeddy said that the new technology works by shooting air out of a solid-state chip using vibrating membranes, creating a suction force that "pulls air from the top through the dust guard into the inlet vents, and then pushes it down at very high velocities, and that high velocity air impinges on the copper heat spreader at the bottom of the chip. It gets saturated with heat by extracting heat from the copper heat spreader, and then it exits sideways."

Launched in January 2023, the AirJet Mini measures just 27.5mm x 41.5mm x 2.8mm, and weighs only 9 grams. Frore claims that each chip removes around 5W of heat, and OEMs can add multiple chips to remove more heat in powerful systems. AirJet's compactness and scalability means that it can be used in a wide range of applications, including edge computing, IoT, digital signage, and more. Most of the clients for the new tech are reportedly shopping malls, restaurants, medical clinics and other commercial establishments that use it to power displays in their buildings.

In terms of hardware, the Zotac ZBOX PI430AJ is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 memory. It also comes with an M.2 SSD storage slot and offers a wide range of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort display outputs, and a full-sized Gigabit LAN port. The device also offers Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity options. Zotac announced a $500 price point for the base model earlier this year, but the new press releases from either Frore or Zotac don't say anything about the pricing.