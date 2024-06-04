Key Takeaways Portable gaming market is buzzing with new releases in 2024, including the intriguing Zotac Zone handheld device.

The Zone features a larger 7-inch 1080p AMOLED 120Hz screen, which may appeal to gamers seeking bigger displays.

Despite its hefty dimensions, impressive specs, and Zen4 architecture, the expected $800 price tag may make the Zone less competitive.

Portable gaming fans have had a lot of reasons to be excited throughout 2024, and we're only halfway through. We've seen plenty of Steam Deck alternatives arrive from all kinds of companies, from those new to the scene to manufacturers with years of experience under their belt. Even now, we're chomping at the bit for more details on the Asus ROG Ally X. Now, fresh out of Computex, the mini-PC manufacturer Zotac has revealed that it's trying its hand at the portable device scene with its new device, the Zone.

Zotac reveals its first-ever handheld, the Zone

As spotted by VideoCardz, the Zone's main draw is its 7'-inch 1080p AMOLED 120Hz screen. It's also an ideal pick for anyone who finds gaming handhelds to be a little too small for their liking, as the Zone has one of the larger dimensions out there. Its length-width-height dimensions clock in at 31.0 x 13.5 x 4.0 cm, which is a fair bit chunkier than most models. Under the hood is a Zen4 architecture with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U and an AMD iGPU 12CU

Unfortunately, it seems that Zotac may already be pricing itself out of the market. Right now, it's gunning for the same price point as the Asus ROG Ally X at $800, despite having less storage space, less RAM, and almost half of the battery life of Asus' device. As such, the Zotac Zone may be a tricky sell in the face of the competition. We'll have to see how people feel about the device when it releases in Q3 2024; will its higher price point hold it back when pitted against other devices, or will Zotac find a way to deliver on the price to give people value for their money?