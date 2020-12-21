ZTE’s Axon 20 5G phone with an under-display camera goes on sale for €449

ZTE officially unveiled the Axon 20 5G in China back in September this year. Now nearly four-month since its launch, the Chinese smartphone maker is finally bringing the device to the global markets. Starting today, the device will go on sale across Europe, the UK, and Asia.

ZTE Axon 20 5G: Pricing & Availability

The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes in only one variant, 8GB/128GB, and is available for purchase from ZTE’s global website at $449 /€449 /£419. In order to purchase the phone, you will have to join ZTE’s New Vision Club and obtain an invite code.

The phone is available for purchase in the following countries and regions:

Europe

UK, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Ukraine

Asia

Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, Malay, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Africa

South Africa

The ZTE Axon 20 5G takes the prize as the first-ever smartphone to bring an under-display camera to the market. It packs a 6.93-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color space. Under-the-hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the rear, we find a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensors. Other highlights of the package include a 4,220 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, and Android 10.

Specifications