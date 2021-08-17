ZTE’s Axon 30 launches globally next month with a better under-display camera

Towards the end of last month, ZTE unveiled the Axon 30 in China. The device featured significant improvements over its predecessor, the Axon 20, on almost all fronts, featuring a better under-display camera solution, a more powerful SoC, better fast charging capabilities, and more. At the time, the company didn’t share any details about international availability, but it has now confirmed that the Axon 30 will make its way to international markets next month.

According to the company, the ZTE Axon 30 will go on sale at a starting price of $499/ €499/ £429 in several markets next month. The device will be available for purchase in the following regions from September 9th onwards:

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, United Kingdom

In case you missed our previous coverage of the ZTE Axon 30, here’s a quick overview. The Axon 30 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The device features a 16MP under-display camera that brings several improvements over the under-display camera on the previous model. The device features a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and NFC for connectivity. On the software front, the Axon 30 runs MyOS 11 based on Android 11. You can check out the detailed spec sheet by clicking on the tab below.