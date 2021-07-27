ZTE takes another shot at under-display camera tech with the Axon 30

After weeks of teasing, ZTE today unveiled the Axon 30, the company’s second smartphone with an under-display camera. The first attempt, the Axon 20, was a failed one; the selfie camera on that thing produced blurry photos in all lighting conditions, and the camera was clearly visible to the naked eye when displaying a light-colored background in the status bar. ZTE says the latest model, equipped with the 2nd gen under-display camera, doesn’t suffer from any such issues and represents a big qualitative leap from its predecessor.

ZTE Axon 30: Specifications

Specification ZTE Axon 30 Dimensions and Weight 170.2 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

189g Display 6.9-inch OLED FHD+

1080 x 2460

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

100% DCI-P3 coverage SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage NA Battery & Charging 4,200mAh battery

55W fast charging support Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP macro

Quaternary: 2MP depth Front Camera 16MP f/2.0, 2.24µm

Under-display camera Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with MyOS 11

ZTE says they had to overcome various technical challenges to make the under-display camera invisible. One of the reasons why the selfie camera stuck out like a sore thumb on the Axon 20 was that the under-display camera area screen had very low pixel density compared to the rest of the screen. To address this, ZTE has doubled down the pixel density of the screen area from 200 PPI to 400 PPI. At the same time, the company also had to ensure that increasing the pixel density doesn’t reduce the light sensitivity of the under-display camera. For this, ZTE used seven layers of highly transparent materials and three special processing technologies to increase the light transmission. The selfie camera sensor is also now larger and more light-sensitive, offering 2.24-um equivalent large pixel size and 4-in-1 pixel binning for improved camera performance.

As for the screen itself, it’s a 6.92-inch FHD+ panel that offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit color depth, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut. Powering the phone from the inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is nothing but a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865.

On the back, you get a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth lens. Except for the macro lens, the rest of the sensors are unchanged from the previous last model.

The Axon 30 packs a 4,200mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 55W fast charger. To keep thermals in check, the phone also has a “triple ice cooling system” comprising a large VC cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.

Other highlights of the Axon 30 include 5G support, an under-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a microSD card slot, and dual-band Wi-Fi with a dual Wi-Fi antenna. It runs Android 11 out of the box with ZTE’s MyOS 11 UI on top.

The Axon 30 is launching first in China, but ZTE says “the global version is coming soon.”