ZTE teases Axon 30 with an improved under-display camera

Last year ZTE unveiled an intriguing phone called the Axon 20, the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The concept of a device without a notch, punch-hole, or pop-up mechanism sounded great on paper. However, the real-world experience was mediocre at best. As we noted in our review, images produced by Axon 20’s under-display selfie camera were quite blurry in all lighting conditions. Despite the first failed attempt, ZTE is in no mood to give up on the under-display camera tech just yet. The company is gearing up to launch a successor dubbed the Axon 30, which will come equipped with an improved under-display camera.

ZTE has been teasing the Axon 30 on its official Weibo account since last week, and in the latest teaser, the company has shared more details about the phone’s display property. ZTE says the upcoming Axon 30 will feature a 120Hz display, a step up from the 90Hz display on the previous model.

The company also confirms that it has doubled the pixel density of the screen above the under-display camera from 200ppi to 400ppi. In other words, the entire screen, including the area above the under-display camera, will have the same pixel density. This should, in theory, enhance the image quality and also make the camera module less noticeable.

Separately, known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has shared what appears to be a real-world image of the Axon 30. As you can see in the image above, the new under-display camera doesn’t seem to be noticeable even though the status bar is using a white background. To recall, the first-gen under-display camera on the Axon 20 was quite noticeable whenever there was something bright or colorful displayed in the status bar area.

ZTE has yet to officially announce a launch date, but as per rumors, the company might unveil the new phone on July 22.