ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G receives its first Android 12 beta release

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G is the latest phone to join the Android 12 beta launch party, following phones from most major manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Nokia, and more. Axon 30 Ultra 5G users in China can now download the first Android 12 beta release on their devices from ZTE’s website.

If you have the Chinese model of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, you can follow this link to download the Android 12 beta release for your device. As with all recent Android 12 beta releases, the build from ZTE targets developers and early adopters with relevant experience. It’s still in an early stage of development, so you might face a couple of unexpected issues. According to ZTE’s website, the current build has the following issues:

Users cannot set up a pattern, PIN, or password on the lock screen.

The device may get stuck in a boot loop after rebooting. However, it will enter recovery mode after several reboots, where users will be able to factory reset the device to fix the boot loop.

The default browser may lose internet access occasionally. This bug shouldn’t affect third-party browsers.

If you’re still interested in installing the Android 12 beta build on your Axon 30 5G, you can download the firmware package, unzip it, and place the “update.zip” file in your phone’s root directory. Then, head over to the System update section in the device settings, select the aforementioned package and restart your device after installation. ZTE has also provided a rollback zip package to help you easily revert to a stable release. You can follow the instruction in the post linked above to install the latest stable Android 11 release on your device. Do note that installing the Android 12 beta release will wipe all data, so make sure you take a backup before proceeding with the installation.