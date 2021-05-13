ZTE’s Axon 30 Ultra launches this month for $749/€749

Last month ZTE unveiled the Axon 3o Ultra, its first proper flagship in a long while. The latest premium smartphone from the Chinese OEM does away with the gimmicky under-display camera tech of its predecessor and focuses on delivering a top-tier smartphone experience with the tried and tested hardware. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has everything you would expect from a 2021 flagship, including a curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a quad camera setup consisting of three 64MP shooters, 66W fast charging support, and more. At the time of the launch, the phone was limited to the Chinese market, but ZTE promised it would soon bring the phone to international markets. And today, the company is finally detailing the global pricing and availability.

Pricing & Availability

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be making its way to the US, and the UK, and Europe, with pre-orders going live from May 27. Pricing starts at $749/£649/€749 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the top model (12GB/256GB) will set you back $849/£739/€849. The official sales will kick off on June 4 from ZTE’s global website. Those who pre-order the phone will receive a free pair of LiveBuds TWS.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra availability ● Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Malta, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, France, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Hungary, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, United Kingdoms

● US, Canada

● Singapore, Indonesia, Macao SAR China, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong SAR China, Thailand, Ukraine, Japan

● Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, South Africa

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G: Specifications