The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64MP cameras, a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 888

ZTE’s Axon 20 5G made headlines last year as the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. As impressive as the idea was on paper, it turned out to be a failed attempt as the images produced from the under-display camera were not great, to say the least. ZTE clearly doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake as its latest smartphone does away from the gimmicky under-display camera tech and is opting for more conventional components. While ZTE’s previous two phones, the Axon 20 5G and Axon 11 5G were mid-range offerings, the newly-launched Axon 30 Ultra is a proper flagship. It offers rather impressive hardware, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, high refresh rate display, triple 64MP camera setup, and more.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G: Specifications

SpecificationZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • 161.53 × 72.96 × 8.0 mm
  • 70˚ side curvature with 4.22mm˚ bend
  • 188g
Display
  • 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Curved Display
  • 2400 x 1080
  • 144Hz variable refresh rate (60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)
  • 300Hz touch sampling rate
  • 10-bit color depth
  • HDR10+
  • Anti-glare glass coating
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back)
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,600mAh battery
  • 66W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.6, OIS
  • Secondary: 64MP f/1.9
  • Tertiary: 64MP ultra-wide, 120-degree field-of-view
  • Quaternary: 8MP telephoto, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom, LDAF
Front Camera16MP
PortsUSB Type-C port
Connectivity
  • 5G (SA & NSA n41/78, SA n1/3/28)
  • WiFi 6E
  • 4×4 MIMO antenna
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Dual GPS (GPS L1+L5, A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
  • Type-C port
Other features
  • In-display fingerprints scanner
  • Dual speakers
  • DTS: X Ultra sound
  • AI call noise reduction
  • 3-mic Noise Suppression
SoftwareAndroid 11 with ZTE My OS 11

The Axon 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Axon 30 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup on the back comprised of two 64MP primary sensors, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical, and 10x hybrid zoom. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone has a sizeable 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Elsewhere, the Axon 30 Ultra has an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, dual speakers, dual GPS, and Android 11 with ZTE My OS 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Axon 30 Ultra 5G will be available in Black, Gold, Green, and White colors. The device will go on sale in China starting April 19. It will also be coming to international markets, including the US as an unlocked phone, but the company hasn’t shared any concrete date just yet.

