The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64MP cameras, a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 888

ZTE’s Axon 20 5G made headlines last year as the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. As impressive as the idea was on paper, it turned out to be a failed attempt as the images produced from the under-display camera were not great, to say the least. ZTE clearly doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake as its latest smartphone does away from the gimmicky under-display camera tech and is opting for more conventional components. While ZTE’s previous two phones, the Axon 20 5G and Axon 11 5G were mid-range offerings, the newly-launched Axon 30 Ultra is a proper flagship. It offers rather impressive hardware, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, high refresh rate display, triple 64MP camera setup, and more.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G: Specifications

Specification ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G Dimensions and Weight 161.53 × 72.96 × 8.0 mm

70˚ side curvature with 4.22mm˚ bend

188g Display 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED Borderless Curved Display

2400 x 1080

144Hz variable refresh rate (60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz)

300Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

HDR10+

Anti-glare glass coating

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,600mAh battery

66W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.6, OIS

Secondary: 64MP f/1.9

Tertiary: 64MP ultra-wide, 120-degree field-of-view

Quaternary: 8MP telephoto, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom, LDAF Front Camera 16MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G (SA & NSA n41/78, SA n1/3/28)

WiFi 6E

4×4 MIMO antenna

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual GPS (GPS L1+L5, A-GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

Type-C port Other features In-display fingerprints scanner

Dual speakers

DTS: X Ultra sound

AI call noise reduction

3-mic Noise Suppression Software Android 11 with ZTE My OS 11

The Axon 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Axon 30 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup on the back comprised of two 64MP primary sensors, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical, and 10x hybrid zoom. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone has a sizeable 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Elsewhere, the Axon 30 Ultra has an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, dual speakers, dual GPS, and Android 11 with ZTE My OS 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Axon 30 Ultra 5G will be available in Black, Gold, Green, and White colors. The device will go on sale in China starting April 19. It will also be coming to international markets, including the US as an unlocked phone, but the company hasn’t shared any concrete date just yet.