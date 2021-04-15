The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has three 64MP cameras, a 144Hz display and Snapdragon 888
ZTE’s Axon 20 5G made headlines last year as the first commercial smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. As impressive as the idea was on paper, it turned out to be a failed attempt as the images produced from the under-display camera were not great, to say the least. ZTE clearly doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake as its latest smartphone does away from the gimmicky under-display camera tech and is opting for more conventional components. While ZTE’s previous two phones, the Axon 20 5G and Axon 11 5G were mid-range offerings, the newly-launched Axon 30 Ultra is a proper flagship. It offers rather impressive hardware, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, high refresh rate display, triple 64MP camera setup, and more.
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Ports
|USB Type-C port
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
|Android 11 with ZTE My OS 11
The Axon 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Axon 30 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup on the back comprised of two 64MP primary sensors, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical, and 10x hybrid zoom. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.
The phone has a sizeable 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Elsewhere, the Axon 30 Ultra has an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, dual speakers, dual GPS, and Android 11 with ZTE My OS 11.
Pricing & Availability
The Axon 30 Ultra 5G will be available in Black, Gold, Green, and White colors. The device will go on sale in China starting April 19. It will also be coming to international markets, including the US as an unlocked phone, but the company hasn’t shared any concrete date just yet.