ZTE Axon 30 Ultra leak reveals ridiculous camera setup and more

ZTE is reportedly close to launching a follow-up to last year’s Axon 20 5G — a device that was first to bring a sub-display selfie camera to the market. The Axon 30 Ultra will be suitably powerful, but it could lack the feature that made the Axon 20 5G stand out.

According to Evan Blass, ZTE is preparing to introduce the the Axon 30 Ultra, a new powerhouse to battle against the likes of Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. The device is expected to feature a triple array of 64-megapixel cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel telephoto module that offers 5x optical zoom.

Images via Evan Blass

Unfortunately, the Axon 30 Ultra won’t include a sub-display selfie camera. It’s unclear why ZTE has decided to ditch the feature, but Blass suggests criticism of its implementation may be to blame. ZTE will instead make the triple array of 64-megapixel cameras the main focus of the device.

The report also claims the Axon 30 Ultra will be just 8mm thick and feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is also rumored to come equipped with a 4600mAh battery that will support 66W fast charging. Meanwhile, the device is said to launch with ZTE’s take on Android 11 called MyOS 11.

Exactly when the device will be available, and for how much, remains unclear. But it sure seems like the Axon 30 Ultra’s arrival isn’t that far off. While it won’t feature the under-display camera, that triple array 64-megapixel camera setup might make up for it.

When the Axon 20 5G did become available with its under-display camera, we actually came away impressed with the feature, so we’re a little disappointed to hear it isn’t being carried over. Perhaps with more fine-tuning ZTE will re-introduce the feature in a future device. For now, we’ll have to make due with the rumored triple array 64-megapixel camera setup.