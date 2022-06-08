ZTE’s Axon 40 Ultra will go on sale on June 21, early bird promo will knock $50 off
ZTE has announced that the Axon 40 Ultra will be available for purchase starting on June 21. Despite the official retail release of the smartphone being a little over a week away, the firm is offering a promotion for early birds that will knock a cool $50 off the price of the phone.
The early bird offer will be a limited-time promotion running from June 8 through June 21. The coupon will be valid for two weeks from the point of sale and can only be used for the purchase of the Axon 40 Ultra. There will be two variants of the Axon 40 Ultra, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that will start at $799. The other will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage for $899.
As you can surmise from the specifications, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is no slouch. The phone offers exactly what you’d want from a high-end smartphone, with a price that comes in under the competition. Perhaps one of the highlights of the device is its large 6.8-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, 10-bit color, and brightness that can be cranked up to 1500 nits.
Perhaps even more interesting is that the display houses ZTE’s 3rd generation’s under-display camera sensor, which blends in seamlessly. Hopefully, this aspect of the phone will be much improved over the last generation, as the ZTE Axon 30 didn’t offer the most appealing selfies according to our review.
As mentioned previously, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will go on sale starting June 21. The phone will be sold directly through ZTE’s website. If interested, you’ll want to snag the early-bird coupon that will discount the phone by $50. This promotion applies globally, with the phone shipping to most regions. For details on where ZTE can ship, check here.
