ZTE’s Axon 40 Ultra will go on sale on June 21, early bird promo will knock $50 off

ZTE has announced that the Axon 40 Ultra will be available for purchase starting on June 21. Despite the official retail release of the smartphone being a little over a week away, the firm is offering a promotion for early birds that will knock a cool $50 off the price of the phone.

The early bird offer will be a limited-time promotion running from June 8 through June 21. The coupon will be valid for two weeks from the point of sale and can only be used for the purchase of the Axon 40 Ultra. There will be two variants of the Axon 40 Ultra, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that will start at $799. The other will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage for $899.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Specifications ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory and Storage 8GB RAM / 128GB internal storage

12GB RAM / 256GB internal storage Display 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED curved glass display Rear Camera(s) 64MP+64MP(Ultrawide Angle)+64MP(Periscope) with Laser Focus Front Camera(s) 16MP under-display camera Battery 5000 max with 65W Quick Charge capability Ports USB Type-C 3.1 (GEN1) Size and Weight 161.53mm × 72.96mm × 8mm | 188grams Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Sensors NFC, GPS, Accelerometer, Proximity, Light, Compass, Gyroscope Connectivity 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6E)

Bluetooth 5.2 Price $799 / $899

As you can surmise from the specifications, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is no slouch. The phone offers exactly what you’d want from a high-end smartphone, with a price that comes in under the competition. Perhaps one of the highlights of the device is its large 6.8-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, 10-bit color, and brightness that can be cranked up to 1500 nits.

Perhaps even more interesting is that the display houses ZTE’s 3rd generation’s under-display camera sensor, which blends in seamlessly. Hopefully, this aspect of the phone will be much improved over the last generation, as the ZTE Axon 30 didn’t offer the most appealing selfies according to our review.

As mentioned previously, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will go on sale starting June 21. The phone will be sold directly through ZTE’s website. If interested, you’ll want to snag the early-bird coupon that will discount the phone by $50. This promotion applies globally, with the phone shipping to most regions. For details on where ZTE can ship, check here.

Source: ZTE