ZTE’s Blade X1 supports 5G on Visible for just $384

ZTE has announced a new 5G smartphone that’s coming to Visible, an MVNO that taps into Verizon’s network. The Blade X1 is available today for just $384, or you can get it for as low as $16 per month for 24 months.

ZTE bills the Blade X1 as balancing top-notch features with blazing fast speeds. With support for 5G, customers can tap into Verizon’s growing Nationwide 5G network, which now covers millions of subscribers across the U.S.

The ZTE Blade X1 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera cutout, 60GHz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also includes 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD.

The Blade X1 also sports a Snapdragon 765G processor and a fingerprint sensor. Plus, it rocks NFC, so you can use that fingerprint sensor to authenticate mobile payments using Google Play. Other noteworthy specs include DTS: Ultra audio, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi calling, 4000mAh battery, and a USB-C port for charging. ZTE said that users can experience DTS:X 3D audio when they use headphones with the device.

The device features a plastic build, but it still looks sharp. The back is highlighted by a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP main sensor supported by an 8MP lens and two 2MP lenses.

Finally, the Blade X1 comes with Android 10 out of the box. It’s unclear when, or if, the device will be upgraded to Android 11, and how much support will be provided after that.

At $384, ZTE’s newest handset doesn’t look like a bad deal. If you’re not already on Visible, you can port your current number from an eligible carrier and receive a $150 prepaid MasterCard and an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Visible offers unlimited data, talk, and text for just $40 per month. 5G on Visible comes at no extra cost, though you’ll need a compatible smartphone, which before today only included phones from the pricy Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12 series. Speeds, however, will be capped at 200Mbps, though you’re unlikely to reach those speeds given the Blade X1 doesn’t support millimeter-wave 5G so it can’t connect to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network. Still, this is a lot cheaper way to experience 5G on Verizon than Verizon’s own $75/mo prepaid plan.

Below are the full specs for the Blade X1.