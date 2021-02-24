ZTE announces second-gen in-display camera tech, under-display 3D face unlock solution at MWC Shanghai

ZTE unveiled the world’s first smartphone with an in-display selfie camera, the Axon 20 5G, in September last year. The device went on sale in Europe late last year, and we managed to get ourselves a unit to test what all the hype was all about. In his hands-on preview, Adam found the ZTE Axon 20 5G’s in-display selfie camera to be a bit underwhelming. But that was to be expected, given that it’s a first-gen product. Thankfully, ZTE has now announced its second-gen in-display camera solution, which should improve the selfie camera performance in upcoming devices.

ZTE recently showcased the second-gen in-display camera solution at MWC Shanghai. According to a post on Weibo (via Android Authority), the upgraded solution brings significant improvements to the pixel density of the screen above the selfie camera, doubling it from 200PPI to 400PPI. Along with that, the company claims that the second-gen solution offers a more consistent experience with the rest of the display.

Essentially, ZTE’s post claims that it has managed to reduce the hazy effect seen on the screen above the selfie camera on the Axon 20 5G. Sadly, it doesn’t mention any improvements to the selfie camera’s performance. As of now, we can’t be sure if ZTE has made any changes on that front, but we’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the company’s second-gen in-display camera solution.

It’s worth noting that ZTE also showcased the world’s first under-screen 3D structured light scanner at the event, which would allow it to offer 3D face unlock on devices without the need for an unsightly notch or a hole-punch cutout. Furthermore, ZTE claims that this technology could be used to power 3D modeling, augmented reality, and payment applications in the future.

What’s your take on ZTE’s new in-display camera solution? Do you think ZTE should have focused on improving image quality rather than on decreasing the hazy effect on the display? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured image: ZTE Axon 20 5G